‘No fear’ as safety concerns shadow Paul vs Joshua clash

By Enitan Abdultawab

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul will meet on Friday in Miami for a professional heavyweight contest that is already generating huge attention and questions about safety (especially for Paul) in modern boxing.

The bout, scheduled for eight three-minute rounds at the Kaseya Centre, brings together two fighters whose careers could not have begun more differently. Joshua turned professional in 2013 after winning Olympic gold, while Paul was a teenage social media star known for prank videos. More than a decade later, both now share the same ring.

Joshua said the fight was less about boxing tradition and more about creating conversation.

“I’m not worried about what people think about the integrity side. I’m more worried about ‘Are they talking?’” he said. “That’s the whole point of this fight.”

Paul, who has built a lucrative boxing career through crossover appeal, insists he has “no fear” and has promised to “shock the world” by beating Joshua and becoming the “king of boxing”.

Despite the spectacle surrounding the event, including footage of both fighters laughing and racing speedboats along the Miami River earlier this week, the tone shifted when Joshua made blunt remarks about the danger involved. The former heavyweight champion stated that he would not hold back in the ring, emphasising that this was a fully professional contest where knockouts were permitted.

Joshua, who has 25 knockouts in 28 wins, declined to address safety concerns, saying Paul would only be protected by standard equipment. He added that while knockouts often involve a “methodical process”, he would not hesitate to end the fight early if the chance arose.

The contest has been driven largely by financial incentives. Paul claimed on social media that the combined purse could reach £210 million, highlighting his growing commercial power in the sport, which has been further boosted by the streaming platform Netflix.

For Joshua, this bout is a strategic move. He has not fought since his defeat by Daniel Dubois in September 2024 and has boxed in the United States only once previously. With American audiences far more familiar with Paul than with him, the bout offers a chance to rebuild his profile in boxing’s most lucrative market ahead of potential future blockbusters.

While the fight is expected to attract a massive global audience, many within the sport remain uneasy, warning that beneath the hype and spectacle lies a serious contest with real risks.