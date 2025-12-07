No ‘Detty December’ for the Elumelus

Tony Elumelu

Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu and his wife, Dr. Awele’s white party has come to be a staple and part of our Christmas holidays in Lagos.

It is a Christmas party that mirrors the aspirations and ambitions of celebrities, socialites and fun lovers.

The Elumelus octane white party became a platform for the elites in Lagos to unwind and network after a stressful year chasing money.

The guests, regardless of their status or position in society, are not allowed to enter Tony’s house with their security, so that guests can freely intermingle and network as well.

So, it is not surprising that many are looking forward to this year’s edition.

Unfortunately, this year’s edition has been cancelled by Tony and Awele.

The reason for the cancellation is not far-fetched.

The finance business they both own and run, United Capital, lost six of their colleagues to the unfortunate Afriland fire incident that occurred earlier this year.

So, cancelling the Christmas white party is a thoughtful thing to do, for the power couple, if not for anything, to honour the memories of their departed colleagues.

In a message shared via his Instagram story on Tuesday, Tony Elumelu said he and his wife made the “difficult decision” to suspend this year’s edition of the much-anticipated December 23 celebration.

He explained that the moment calls for “reflection and compassion,” adding that the period will be dedicated to remembering those who died in the tragedy.

“We’ve received so many messages from friends asking about our annual TOE All-White Party on 23rd December. Your excitement and tradition mean the world to us.However, due to the recent tragic fire incident that claimed precious lives, Awele and I have made the decision to cancel the party this year”, he said.

“This season will be dedicated to remembering, honouring, and holding space for those we lost. They remain forever in our hearts.

“We look forward to opening our home to you again with love, laughter, and togetherness on 23rd December 2026 by God’s grace”