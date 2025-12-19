NNPP poised to make strong showing in 2027 elections – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2027 elections, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has vowed that the party will make a strong showing during the polls.

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Speaking in Abuja at the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, Kwankwaso who is National Leader of the party and former governor of Kano State hailed the party’s organization and performance, saying it is one of the most prolific and performing parties in the country.

While congratulating the newly appointed chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupetan, and expressed hope that he would succeed in his role, Kwankwaso commended the party’s members for conducting congresses across the country with discipline and decorum, saying the party is well-prepared for the 2027 elections.

He also thanked the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, for his support and good work, just as he urged party members to remain committed and united ams emphasized that solidarity, understanding, and commitment are key to the party’s success.

Earlier in his remarks, the NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Ajuiji Ahmed who also praised the party’s unity and achievements, saying the party has remained steadfast in the face of attempts to disrupt its operations, highlighted the party’s accomplishments, citing its strong leadership, cohesive membership, and commitment to its core values.

He specifically commended the party’s governor in Kano State for delivering education and health facilities, infrastructure, and human development, saying the governor has flown the party’s flag high.

Ahmed who also paid tribute to the party’s national leader, describing him as the “unquestioned and unquestionable father of modern Kano” and a colossus of Nigerian politics, urged party members to remain focused on their objectives, saying the party is solidly behind its national leader and governor, and is poised for victory in 2027.

Ahmed also warned against attempts to drive the party into a one-party state, saying such efforts would lead to self-implosion.

The NNPP chairman’s remarks come amid speculation about the party’s future and its role in Nigerian politics

In his remarks, the National Secretary of the party, Oladipo Olayuku, has praised the party’s leaders, including Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwasa and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, for their roles in transforming the party into a national entity.

Olayuku noted that when the current leadership took over in 2022, NNPP was relatively unknown, but through their efforts, it has become a household name and a truly national party, just as he commended the party’s performance in the 2023 general elections, despite internal sabotage, and praised the governor of Kano State and other elected officials for their sterling performance.

Olayuku who expressed gratitude to the judiciary for refusing to be used to encroach on proper party administration and appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for upholding the rule of law, disclosed that the party has reviewed its constitution, changed its logo, slogan, and flag, and is preparing for the 2027 general elections.

Olayuku urged party members to work together, bury their differences, and support the new leadership that will be unveiled at the national convention.

Vanguard News