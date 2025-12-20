NNPP poised for strong showing in 2027 elections – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

As Party Leaders Call for Unity

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence that the party will make a strong showing at the polls.

Kwankwaso, who is the National Leader of the NNPP and a former governor of Kano State, spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. He commended the party’s organisation and performance, describing the NNPP as one of the most dynamic and performing political parties in the country.

He congratulated the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupetan, and expressed optimism that he would succeed in his role. Kwankwaso also praised party members for conducting congresses across the country with discipline and decorum, saying the NNPP is well prepared for the 2027 elections.

The former governor thanked Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his support and performance in office, while urging party members to remain committed and united. He stressed that solidarity, understanding and dedication remain critical to the party’s success.

Earlier, the NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, also applauded the party’s unity and resilience, noting that it has remained steadfast despite attempts to destabilise its operations.

He highlighted the party’s achievements, citing strong leadership, cohesion among members and commitment to its core values. Ahmed specifically commended Governor Yusuf for his achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure and human development, saying the Kano governor has upheld the party’s ideals.

Paying tribute to Kwankwaso, Ahmed described him as the “unquestioned and unquestionable father of modern Kano” and a colossus of Nigerian politics. He urged party members to remain focused, stressing that the NNPP is firmly united behind its national leader and governor and is well positioned for victory in 2027.

Ahmed also warned against attempts to impose a one-party system in the country, cautioning that such efforts could lead to political instability and self-implosion.

In his remarks, the NNPP National Secretary, Oladipo Olayuku, praised the party’s leadership, particularly Senator Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf, for transforming the NNPP into a national political force.

Olayuku noted that when the current leadership assumed office in 2022, the party was relatively unknown, but has since become a household name nationwide. He commended the party’s performance in the 2023 general elections despite internal challenges, and praised the Kano governor and other elected officials for their performance in office.

He also expressed appreciation to the judiciary for resisting attempts to interfere in party administration, and to INEC for upholding the rule of law. Olayuku disclosed that the party has reviewed its constitution, changed its logo, slogan and flag, and is intensifying preparations for the 2027 elections.

He urged party members to close ranks, set aside differences and support the new leadership that will emerge at the forthcoming national convention.

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