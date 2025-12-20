NNPP holds convention, re-elects NWC members

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has re-elected the National Working Committee members for another four years as its national officers.

The re-election took place on Saturday in Abuja during the party’s national elective convention.

The re-elected NWC members are Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, National Chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu, Deputy National Chairman, North, Chief Onu Nwaze, Deputy National Chairman South, Hon. Dipo Olayokun, National Secretary and Hon. Oladipo Johnson, National Publicity Secretary.

Other members of the NWC are Barr. Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, Deputy National Secretary; Hon. Bala Y. Mohammed, National Organising Secretary; Ahmed Balewa, National Treasurer; Rev. Akpan Victor Ekan, National Financial Secretary; Dr. Maryam Yasin, National Woman Leader; Muhammad Auwal Musa, National Youth Leader; Magaji Ibrahim (SAN), National Legal Adviser and Mustapha Alkasim Danhajia National Welfare Secretary.

Others are Engr. Sadiq Abubakar, National Auditor; Bashir Muhammed Abacha, National Liaison Officer; Shehu Bello NVC North-West; Sen. Abubakar Abdulrahman NVC North Central; Dr. Stanley Ijeh NVC South-South; HFH Ademola Ayaode NVC South-West; Chief Collins Onuoha NVC South-East and Abdulrahman Auwal Reps. Persons with Disabilities.

Also elected were Hon. Moses Okoh, Deputy National Organising Secretary; Hon. Solape Olatuboson, Dep. National Woman Leader; Mr. Fredrick Mbasi Dep. National Youth Leader 1; Chidiobi Jenny Dep. National Youth Leader 2 and Hon. Fatai Batola Dep. National Welfare Secretary.

Others are Capt. Bush Adomson, Deputy National Auditor; Alhaji Saleh Bade Dep. National Financial Sec; Chubisi Mbah Emmanuel, Deputy National Treasurer; Barr. Mike Ogienomho Imakhu Dep. National Legal Adviser; Dalhatu Isa Ibrahim Dep. National Publicity Sec; Halima Dongoyaro Deputy Reps Corporate Bodies; Hon. Magandi Ibrahim Ex-Officio North-West; Tanko Yakubu Ex-Officio North-East; Barrister Robert Hon Ex-Officio North-Central; Chief Anele Clement Ex-Officio South-South; Engr. Ikechukwu Nnahasi, Ex-Officio South-East and Olowokakoko Clement, Ex-Officio South-West.

They are to serve another four years as NWC members.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Bala Yunusa Mohammedo who explained that the process was credible, said, “As the tenure of the current National Officers comes to an end, it has become necessary to conduct elections in line with our Party constitution to usher in new leadership that will continue to steer the affairs of the party at the national level.

“I wish to inform this august gathering that the guidelines for the conduct of this election have been duly forwarded to INEC and made available to our members across the country. The Chairman of the National Convention Electoral Committee will, in due course, provide further details on the procedures and modalities for the election.

“Beyond the formal activities of today, this convention also serves as an opportunity to strengthen the unity and brotherhood that bind us together as members of one political family.”

In his remarks after the election, the reelected National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed said, “The NNPP’s flag must fly higher and higher at every nook and corner of Nigeria to reassure citizens that a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria is possible as obtainable in Kano State that has witnessed tremendous transformation and dividends of democracy in the NNPP-led Government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. This is what citizens need and will have in the upcoming general election.

“NNPP has been repositioned, restructured and strengthened as a major stakeholder in the nation’s democratic process. All eyes are on our great party to point the way forward for sustainable democracy and development in Nigeria.

“Our country deserves a fresh start and citizens deserve a fresh new deal which only NNPP is capable to offer. In view of this, we have concluded Congresses at Ward, Local Government, State and Zonal levels where new leaders emerged. Reports of these rancour-free Congresses were submitted to the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, 19th December 2025, which considered them and approved accordingly.”

On his part, the National Leader of NNPP and former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, who congratulated the newly elected national executive members of the party, urged the new leaders and members to continue to be disciplined and loyal to NNPP.

He noted that the performance of the NNPP-led government in Kano State was a demonstration of what Nigerians should expect in 2027 when the party is elected into power.

Some of those in attendance at the Convention were: NNPP National leader, former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf; Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Abdulsalaam Gwarzo; National Chairman of NNPP Dr. Ajuji Ahmed; Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibrin Falgore; and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Engr. Buba Galadima.