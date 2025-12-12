NNPCL targets over 2m increase in oil production in 2026

…Commends Community Partnership With PINL

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has set its crude oil production target for 2026 at more than two million barrels per day.

Engr. Akponime Omojevwhe, Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO) of NNPCL, disclosed this at the monthly stakeholders’ meeting with host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), organised by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the 2026 budget projection is 2.80 million barrels per day (mbpd), with a starting benchmark of 1.84 mbpd and a targeted output of 2.06 mbpd. Omojevwhe noted that the TNP is currently producing optimally, attributing the development to the collaboration between communities, stakeholders and PINL.

“I sincerely appreciate all our stakeholders on this corridor because the TNP is green, and that means products are flowing uninterrupted,” he said. “As we draw closer to 2026, we appeal to you not to relent in ensuring our production target continues to rise.”

Omojevwhe emphasized that community cooperation remains fundamental to pipeline security, stressing that no private security outfit can succeed without grassroots support.

“The communities are a vital part of this job,” he said. “If community leaders—chiefs, CDCs, youth presidents, women leaders—do not relay our message to their people, there will be nothing like a green pipeline. We appreciate you and urge you to continue supporting PINL.”

Representing the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, Edi Julius commended the synergy between communities and PINL, noting its direct contribution to rising national output.

“Without peace in your domains, production cannot increase,” he said. “We are confident that by 2026, Nigeria will hit over two million barrels per day. This will bring more revenue to the government and enable PINL to extend more support to you.”

Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations at PINL, said the meeting provided an opportunity to assess progress in combating pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft, as well as celebrate community partners for their role in sustaining national economic stability.

He listed major achievements of the year, including deeper security operations across oil and gas infrastructure around the TNP, expanded stakeholder inclusion, empowerment programmes—particularly for women and students—and enhanced grassroots communication through the Town Crier Initiative (TCI). He also highlighted consistent stakeholder engagement, zero illegal bunkering and improved trust between PINL and host communities.

Dr. Mezeh called for stronger collaboration as the company looks ahead to 2026, urging communities to continue protecting national assets and promoting regional prosperity. He also announced Christmas palliatives for the 215 TNP host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the host communities, His Majesty King Philip Osaro Obele urged the Federal Government to increase development projects in the region, especially now that oil output and revenues are rising. He commended PINL for its regular engagement and transparency with the communities.