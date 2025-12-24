NMA faults organ harvesting claims at Ekiti varsity

…Demands reversal of Surgeon’s dismissal

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI —THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, in Ekiti State, yesterday, dismissed the allegations of organ harvesting at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, EKSUTH, describing the claims as unfounded, sensational and capable of eroding public confidence in the healthcare system.

The NMA, in a statement by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Ifedayo Oreyemi and Dr. Oluwatobi Akinluyi, said it had observed with deep concern what it described as widespread misinformation and misrepresentation surrounding a recent clinical case at the teaching hospital.

The association insisted that no organ harvesting occurred at EKSUTH, stressing that no organ was willfully, secretly or illicitly removed from the patient for any purpose outside legitimate medical care.

According to the Association, following the surgical procedure, the removed kidney specimen was formally handed over to the patient’s wife inside the operating theatre, in line with standard medical practice, and was subsequently conveyed by her to the pathology laboratory for further evaluation.

The statement reads: “The specimen remains securely within the hospital system and has been handled strictly in accordance with established medical, ethical and legal protocols. Any suggestion to the contrary is entirely without factual basis.”

The NMA, however, condemned the dismissal of the consultant surgeon involved in the case, describing the action as excessive and disproportionate.

It also faulted the suspension of resident doctors and other theatre staff on duty at the time of the procedure, noting that those affected were neither invited to appear before any investigative panel nor allowed a fair hearing before their suspension.

The NMA called for the reversal of the dismissal of the surgeon and the suspension of the resident doctors and theatre staff, urging that professional accountability should be pursued through transparent, evidence-based and peer-reviewed mechanisms rather than actions driven by public pressure or misinformation.