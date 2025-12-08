NLC threatens nationwide protest over insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans to hold a nationwide protest on Dec. 17 over insecurity in the country.

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Monday at the end of the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, and the Acting General Secretary, Mr Benson Upah.

It stated that the NEC deliberated on pressing national and industrial issues, including the recent abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi.

The communiqué said that the NEC condemned the kidnapping and killing of school staffer during the incident and criticised the withdrawal of security personnel from the affected school prior to the attack.

It described the surge in attacks on schools as alarming and called on the Federal Government to secure all schools, particularly those in remote and vulnerable areas.

The NEC resolved to mobilise all NLC affiliates and state councils for the protest and demanded immediate investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the security lapses.

According to the communiqué, other key issues discussed at the meeting include the crisis in the tertiary education sector, the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), and the revival of the Labour–Civil Society Coalition (LASCO).

It added that the NEC expressed concern over the state of the Labour Party and urged members to realign the party with working-class principles, ideology and integrity.

The communiqué further warned that failure of the Federal Government to address insecurity and other pressing issues could lead to escalated industrial actions across various sectors, including health and education.

It stated that workers’ safety and welfare remained a top priority in NLC’s advocacy and urged citizens to join hands with workers in demanding a safer nation.

It noted that the planned protest would be peaceful but resolute and aimed at compelling the government to act decisively.

The NLC also urged state governments and security agencies to intensify measures to protect vulnerable communities, particularly schools and students, warning that continued neglect could undermine national stability.

The NEC reiterated the NLC’s commitment to defending workers’ rights, improving living and working conditions, and supporting initiatives that promote social justice and equitable development across the country.