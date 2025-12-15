NLC rallies workers, allies for protest over insecurity

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By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called on workers, civil society allies and others to take to the streets on Wednesday in a nationwide protest against the country’s worsening insecurity.

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The NLC warned that the deepening security crisis is eroding public confidence and worsening poverty, lamenting that workers and other defenceless Nigerians are increasingly becoming victims of attacks while commuting to work, carrying out their legitimate duties or even in their homes.

Recall that the December 17 planned protest was part of the resolutions reached at the NLC National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held in Lagos on December 4.

NLS stated that the protest would be peaceful and involve workers and civil society allies marching along designated routes nationwide.

A statement by Acting General Secretary, Benson Upah, said all NLC affiliates and state councils had been fully mobilised for the “nationwide protest rally against insecurity”.

According to Upah, “In Abuja, the convergence point for the rally will be Labour House, Central Business District, with participants expected to assemble from 7:30 a.m. before embarking on the peaceful procession.”

The NLC emphasised that the planned protest is part of its constitutional responsibility to defend the welfare, safety and dignity of Nigerian workers, warning that no meaningful development, productivity or industrial peace can thrive in an atmosphere of fear and violence.

The Congress urged the Federal Government to treat insecurity as a national emergency and implement decisive measures capable of restoring confidence and safety across the country.

While announcing the planned protest in a communiqué issued at the end of the NEC meeting, labour leaders expressed deep concern over what they described as the “unchecked spread of violence, killings, kidnappings and criminality” across the country.

According to the communiqué, the NEC lamented that insecurity had continued to undermine livelihoods, disrupt economic activities and expose workers and ordinary citizens to constant danger, despite repeated assurances by government.

“The NEC notes with grave concern the persistent failure of the state to guarantee the safety of lives and property, a fundamental responsibility of government,” the communiqué stated.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, while addressing members of the Congress in Lagos, among others, said: “You can see the state of the nation, especially the growing insecurity.

“The NLC cannot stand idly by and allow criminals to take over our country — never again. Consequently, at the end of this NEC meeting, the NLC will take a strong stance.

“We want to understand what is happening and why security personnel assigned to guard a school were withdrawn, creating an opening for kidnappers to abduct students.

“We will insist — through nationwide protests if necessary — on knowing who gave that instruction. We want to know whether members of Nigeria’s security agencies, or their leadership, have been compromised.

“Never again shall we watch and allow kidnappers and bandits to overrun our country, demanding ransom and killing workers.”

Vanguard News