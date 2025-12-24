Nigeria’s Net Forex inflow rises 12% to $41.73bn

Forex

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria recorded a 12.3 percent year on year (YoY) increase in net foreign exchange inflow to to $41.73billion in the first eight months of 2025 (8m’25), from $37.14billion in the corresponding period of?2024 (8m’24).

Analysis of data from the monthly economic reports of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the increase in net forex inflow was driven by a 21.3 per cent rise in forex inflow into the economy which cancelled a 34.4 per cent increase in forex outflow from the economy.

According to the CBN, forex inflow into the economy rose to $74.14billion in 8m’25, from $61.09billion in 8m’24.

On the other hand, forex outflows from the economy grew by 34.4per cent YoY to $32.2billion in 8m’25 from $23.95billion in 8m’24.

Trend analysis showed that net inflows into the economy dropped by 4.14per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) to $14.57billion in the second quarter of?2025 (Q2’25) from $15.2?billion in Q1’25.

The CBN, in its latest monthly Economic Report, said the net foreign exchange inflow also declined in August to $3.74billion from $8.22billion in July 2025, due to lower inflows from autonomous sources.

The apex bank said: “The economy recorded a lower net foreign exchange inflow, due largely to reduced inflow from autonomous sources. Aggregate foreign exchange inflow fell to $7.09billion, from $10.67billion in July, while aggregate outflow increased to $3.36billion, from $2.46billion in the preceding month. This resulted in a net inflow of $3.74billion, compared to $8.22billion in the preceding month.

Foreign exchange flow through the Bank indicated a decline in inflow to $3.04billion from $4.29billion, and an increase in outflow to $1.94billion, from $1.37billion in the preceding month. Consequently, the Bank recorded a net inflow of $1.10billion, compared with a net inflow of $2.92billion in July.

Through autonomous sources, inflow of foreign exchange declined to $4.05billion, from $6.39billion, while outflow decreased to $1.42billion, from $1.09billion. As a result, a lower net inflow of $2.64billion was recorded through autonomous sources, compared with $5.30billion in the preceding period.”