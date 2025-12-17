Nigeria’s local fish production rises to 1.4m metric tons — Oyetola

By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, says local fish production has risen from 1.1 million to 1.4 million metric tons this year, reflecting efforts to boost domestic output, reduce imports, and enhance food security.

Oyetola made this known on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking at the 4th Quarter 2025 Citizens/Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting of the ministry.

According to Oyetola, the growth recorded in the fisheries and aquaculture subsector reflects targeted interventions by the Federal Government aimed at strengthening local capacity, improving coordination, deploying appropriate technologies, and enhancing sectoral planning.

“In the area of fisheries and aquaculture, we are working deliberately and with unique agency to boost local fish production, reduce our dependence on imports, and strengthen food security.

“I’m pleased to report that local fish production has increased from 1.1 million metric tons to 1.4 million metric tons so far this year.”. he stated.

He acknowledged that while the current production level remains below Nigeria’s annual consumption estimate of 3.6 million metric tons, the progress achieved demonstrates growing momentum in the sector and a clear pathway toward self-sufficiency.

To further accelerate growth, the minister revealed that the ministry has commenced engagements with relevant financial institutions to provide single-digit interest loans to fish farmers nationwide.

The initiative, he explained, is designed to improve access to affordable finance, empower artisanal and industrial operators, boost productivity, and support efforts to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in Nigerian waters.

Oyetola reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to repositioning fisheries and aquaculture as key drivers of economic diversification, job creation, and food security under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He assured stakeholders that the ministry would continue to deepen reforms, strengthen institutions, and create an enabling environment for sustained private sector participation across the marine and blue economy value chain.

On his part, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Pius Akutah reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to positioning Nigeria’s marine and blue economy for increased investment, innovation and expansion, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Akuta however described the engagement meeting as evidence of the consistency of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy and his team in implementing the President’s directives and advancing sector-wide reforms.

According to him, the meeting’s theme — Positioning Nigerian Marine and Blue Economy for Investment, Innovation and Expansion reflects the administration’s determination to move the sector to the next level following the adoption of key policies.

He highlighted the participation of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) at the meeting as a strategic move to deepen Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in the sector, noting that such collaborations are critical to attracting investment and accelerating growth.

Akuta noted that as the year draws to a close, stakeholders are renewing efforts to strengthen the marine and blue economy as a viable alternative to Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on oil revenues.

He referenced encouraging performance indicators shared by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), as well as Nigeria’s readmission into the global maritime community, as signs of renewed confidence in the sector.

He added that the developments demonstrate the Minister’s preparedness for even greater achievements in the coming year.

Commending stakeholders for their commitment throughout the year, Akuta stated that the leadership of the Ministry has also spurred innovation within the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, which he said would further enhance the Council’s effectiveness and contribute to the overall success of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.