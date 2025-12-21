Nigerians in US pledge stronger collaboration with FG

By Favour Ulebor, AbujaChairman and Chief Executive of NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri Erewa, said sustained engagement with Nigerians abroad was essential.

The Federal Government has commended Nigerians in the United States for their resilience and patriotism, urging them to strengthen collaboration with the government in addressing national challenges and promoting Nigeria’s development.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mr Abdur Rahman Balogun, on Sunday, the commendation was made at a joint virtual meeting organised by NiDCOM and the Nigerian Centre, Washington.

Speaking at the forum, the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, said that although Nigeria is facing serious security challenges in some areas, cooperation and unity, rather than blame, are required to stem the tide.

He urged Nigerians to remain united across ethnic and religious lines.

Also speaking, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, dismissed claims of genocide as misleading, noting that Nigeria’s challenges are rooted in regional conflicts and that misdiagnosing the issues would lead to ineffective solutions.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the 4D agenda of democracy, development, demography and diaspora.

Chairman and Chief Executive of NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri Erewa, said sustained engagement with Nigerians abroad was essential, adding that outcomes of the discussions would be compiled and forwarded to the President through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Representatives of various diaspora groups pledged their readiness to support Nigeria when called upon, while stakeholders called for the continuation of the forum and more strategic Nigeria-focused engagement mechanisms.

Vanguard News