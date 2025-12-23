Nigeria, US partner on health security, primary care

Nigeria Flag

By Sola Ogundipe

The Federal government of Nigeria and the United States government have signed a technical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen bilateral health cooperation, strengthen health security, and build a more resilient and self-reliant health system for Nigerians.

The agreement will enhance collaboration on the early detection, prevention, and control of emerging, re-emerging, and existing infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis, while expanding access to quality primary healthcare services nationwide.

Disclosing the significance of the agreement, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, described the MoU as a major step toward safeguarding the health of Nigerians while strengthening national resilience.

In a statement signed by the Director Press & Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Alaba Balogun, Pate noted that under the MoU, both countries will work together to strengthen disease surveillance and outbreak response.

Nigeria and the US will also improve laboratory systems and biosafety procedures for pathogen sample collection, transport, testing, storage, and disposal; support frontline healthcare workers; strengthen data systems; ensure access to essential health commodities; and provide strategic investment and technical assistance across the health sector.

He stated that the MoU reflects Nigeria’s clear commitment to long-term health sector self-reliance. In line with this objective, Nigeria will progressively increase domestic health financing while external grant support is gradually reduced, marking a strategic shift toward sustainable, trade- and investment-based partnerships.

“Over a five-year period from April 2026 to December 2030, the US government will provide nearly $2 billion in grant funding to support Nigeria’s health priorities. In parallel, Nigeria has committed to allocating at least six percent of executed annual Federal and State budgets to health, a commitment projected to mobilise nearly $3 billion in domestic health financing over the same period.”

The commitment has already been reflected in the Federal Government’s proposed 2026 Appropriation.

“This partnership underscores our determination to build a health system that can prevent, detect, and respond to health threats, while expanding access to affordable, quality care for all Nigerians.

“It also reflects our firm commitment to domestic investment, accountability, and long-term sustainability,” the Minister said.

The statement said the MoU builds on Nigeria’s ongoing health sector reforms, including the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), launched in 2023 to improve healthcare accessibility, affordability, quality, accountability, and efficiency.

Further, the reforms are implemented through a Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) that aligns Federal, State, and Local Governments, development partners, civil society, and the private sector under a unified national plan, budget, and reporting framework.

“In December 2023, these reforms were further reinforced through the Health Sector Renewal Compact, signed under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, bringing together all 36 State Governors, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, and development partners in a shared commitment to building a unified, efficient, and resilient health system.

“The Federal government expresses appreciation to the government of the United States for its renewed partnership and shared commitment to advancing global and national health security.

“Nigeria also acknowledges the continued support of its development partners and reaffirms its resolve to deliver results that align with national priorities and improve health outcomes for all Nigerians,” the statement affirmed.