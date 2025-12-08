Nigeria Police worst hit by fake news, says IGP Egbetokun

Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said that no uniformed or security agency in Nigeria has suffered more reputational damage from misinformation than the Nigeria Police Force.

He made the assertion on Monday in Abuja while addressing participants at the 2025 Police Public Relations Officers’ Conference, where he expressed concern over the rising spread of fake news across digital platforms.

Egbetokun lamented that recycled videos, edited images and misleading online narratives are frequently circulated to portray the police in a negative light.

“There is a growing trend of misinformation across digital platforms, where old videos are presented as recent events and edited images are passed off as truth. No public institution in Nigeria has suffered more reputational damage from misinformation than the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

He urged Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) across commands and formations to respond swiftly and professionally whenever false narratives emerge, stressing that silence in the face of misinformation is no longer an option.

While noting that the office of the Inspector-General cannot respond to every distorted claim, he said the responsibility lies with PPROs to provide timely, accurate and responsible clarifications at the point where falsehoods first surface.

Egbetokun described communication as an essential pillar of modern policing, adding that public trust and transparency now define the legitimacy of law enforcement agencies globally. He warned that fragmented or delayed responses weaken the authority of the institution.

He charged the officers to be proactive rather than reactive, advising them to anticipate potential issues, prepare credible narratives and engage the public early.

“You must issue swift, factual and respectful rebuttals. Communicate with evidence, not assumptions. Every message must be accurate, verified and aligned with our core values,” he said.

The IGP also cautioned on the need to balance transparency with operational security, stressing that sensitive investigations should not be compromised in the name of openness.

He encouraged stronger collaboration with journalists, civil society groups, community leaders and international partners, noting that the future of policing in Nigeria will be largely shaped by how well the Force communicates.

Egbetokun said the Nigeria Police Force is undergoing wide-ranging, people-focused reforms centred on accountability, service excellence, human rights and community partnership, and tasked PPROs with the responsibility of communicating these reforms clearly to the public.

He urged them to highlight not only crime statistics and enforcement successes, but also human-interest stories of compassion, rescue, mentorship and sacrifice by officers.

He further emphasised the importance of internal communication, saying officers must fully understand new standards and reforms to boost morale and professionalism.

The annual conference brings together Police Public Relations Officers from across the country to review communication strategies, strengthen public engagement and tackle emerging challenges associated with digital-era policing, misinformation and crisis management.