Nigeria deploys fighter jets to Benin Republic amid coup tensions

By Tunde Oso (with agency reports)

The Nigerian military has deployed fighter aircraft to the Benin Republic following reports of a military coup that allegedly toppled President Patrice Talon on Sunday, security sources have confirmed.

According to the sources, the aircraft took off from Lagos and were sighted operating within Benin Republic’s airspace as Nigeria intensified aerial surveillance to monitor the fast-developing political and security situation in the neighbouring country.

A senior security official said the deployment was a precautionary move aimed at assessing potential regional security threats and safeguarding Nigeria’s national interests.

“The aircraft have already arrived in Benin Republic. Nigeria is closely monitoring developments and evaluating potential risks. This is not an offensive operation but a strategic response to unfolding events,” the source said.

Reports indicated that the takeover in Benin Republic was led by Lt. Pascal Tigri, who allegedly announced the dissolution of state institutions and assumed full military control.

The group behind the reported coup, identifying itself as the Military Committee for Rebuilding, announced the suspension of the November 2025 Constitution, dissolution of all state institutions, suspension of political party activities and the closure of land, sea and air borders until further notice.

Nigeria shares a long and porous border with Benin Republic, making developments in the country a direct security concern for Abuja.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian government had not issued an official statement. However, military sources said surveillance operations would continue “until the situation becomes clearer.”