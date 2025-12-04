Niger Gov assures safe release of abducted St. Mary’s students

Governor of Niger State Umar Bago

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has reassured parents and the public that the students and staff abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area nearly two weeks ago will be released unharmed.

The Governor expressed hope while inaugurating an eight-day retreat for commissioners-designate, local government chairmen and deputies, and special advisers at Government House, Minna. Speaking through his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, Governor Bago condemned the kidnapping and emphasized the government’s commitment to the safety of children and the security of lives and property in the state.

He described the state executive as a key pillar of governance, highlighting the importance of training and exposure for commissioners and council members to ensure effective policy implementation.

Governor Bago urged public officials to work diligently and collaboratively, promoting discipline, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law, as part of the shared vision of building a prosperous New Niger.