NFVCB seeks title change for ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ after CAN’s complaint

The Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr Shaibu Husseini, says the board has requested a title modification for the controversial film “A Very Dirty Christmas” from its producers.

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

The title of the family drama, produced by ace Nollywood actress Ini Edo and released in cinemas on Dec 16, has attracted public backlash and a complaint from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

CAN, in a press statement, said the title is “offensive and a mockery” of the Christian faith, adding that it associates a sacred season with the term “dirty” and diminishes its spiritual meaning.

The Christian body therefore called on the producers and promoters of the film to reconsider the title and issue a public apology.

CAN also expressed concerns that the film title passed through the official scrutiny and approval of the NFVCB, the regulatory body of the nation’s motion picture industry, for public exhibition.

However, the NFVCB helmsman told NAN that approval of the film’s title was based on the fact that it is an act of “fictional and creative expression”.

According to Husseini, the board actually received, approved and classified the film in line with its extant laws and guidelines.

He, however, said that the approval was done based on the plot and general content of the film and was not intended to disparage or trivialise the Christian faith or the significance of Christmas.

He said the board recognises and appreciates that public perception and reception are critical elements of effective regulation and has reached out to the producers for a title modification.

“We have heard their concern, and we have to reason together because there is no way we will not listen to the concern raised by a very important religious body like CAN.

“Don’t forget that one of the things the law has asked us to do as a board is to balance creativity and regulation, and we need to be seen to be doing that.

“So, we approved this film based on the content and the context of the production, and when we were watching the film, it had nothing to do with Christianity or whatever.

“However, in light of the concerns raised by CAN, and in the spirit of responsiveness and dialogue, NFVCB has formally engaged the producers of the film and requested a modification of the title.

“This is to avoid interpretations that may be considered offensive to Christian sensibilities and to prevent any unnecessary religious tension,” he said.

He said the decision is in line with Section 39(1), which empowers the Film Censorship Committee to order withdrawal of a film from exhibition for further review where such action is considered necessary in the interest of the public.

Husseini said although there was no formal communication from CAN to NFVCB, the board was responding to the issues raised that were already in the media space.

He reassured the Christian community and the general public that the NFVCB holds religious sensitivity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as core considerations in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities.

“Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and the board is mindful of the importance of ensuring that films exhibited in the country do not undermine religious harmony or offend deeply held beliefs.

“The NFVCB remains open to continued engagement with CAN, faith-based organisations, industry stakeholders and the general public.

“It will always take appropriate steps to ensure that films exhibited in Nigeria promote understanding, respect for religious diversity and national unity, while also supporting responsible creativity and artistic expression.

“The Board appreciates the patience, understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders as it works to uphold its mandate in the overall interest of the Nigerian public,” he said.

NAN reports that the plot of ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’, directed by Akay Mason, centres on a family Christmas reunion that descends into emotional conflict as long-buried secrets and past traumas resurface.

The revelations of the dirty past of the couples turned what should be a happy Yuletide into a tense and dramatic holiday.

The ensemble cast of the film included Eucharia Anunobi, Femi Branch, IK Ogbonna, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Taye Arimoro, Josephina Otabor (popularly known as Phyna), and Wumi Toriola, among others. (NAN)