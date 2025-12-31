New year: Olubadan urges residents to recommit to peace, unity

Oba Rasidi Ladoja

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has enjoined residents to make resolutions that would promote peaceful co‑existence, unity, socio‑economic rejuvenation, and security in the new year.

The traditional ruler made the call in his New Year message, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Mr Olugbemiga Ayoade, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Ladoja emphasised the need to embrace unity and the cultural values of Ibadan in a bid to achieve monumental developments in all ramifications of life.

“I urge both indigenes and residents to be resolute on the progress and unity of Ibadanland so that we may jointly realise the modern Ibadanland of our dreams.

“As for me, I have resolved to spend the rest of my life serving God and humanity as a good example for others to follow,” he said.

Ladoja used the occasion to enjoin all Ibadan traditional title holders to key into his vision of moving Ibadan forward for the benefit of all.

He said that this was especially in the areas of security, urban renewal, ending land‑grabbing, resuscitating moribund companies, and preserving the Yoruba cultural heritage.

He commended security operatives in Ibadanland, as well as Oyo State, for improved efforts in securing life and property before and during the celebration.

He urged them not to rest on their oars. (NAN)