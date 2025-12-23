New tax implementation to reduce compliance burdens —RMAFC Boss

By Emma Ujah, Abuja

Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Shehu, has said the implementation of new tax laws, starting January 1, 2026, will reduce the burden of compliance and create a more predictable fiscal environment.

Shehu made this remark at the National Stakeholders’ Discourse themed “Enhancing Fiscal Efficiency and Revenue Growth under the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025” in Abuja yesterday. The four Acts covered are: Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, 2025.

He noted that the Nigerian economy has long suffered from volatility due to fluctuating oil prices, which created unpredictable revenue streams and constrained long-term fiscal planning. “High debt service obligations consume a large proportion of government revenue, limiting public investment and threatening fiscal sustainability across all tiers of government,” Shehu said.

According to him, the new laws will reduce compliance burdens, harmonize tax administration across regions, and provide a coherent framework for revenue collection. He emphasized that the stakeholders’ forum aimed to ensure all parties, including organised labour, understand the implementation process.

Shehu further disclosed that the Federation Account recorded N23.058 trillion in accruals in the first 10 months of the year, noting that while recent policy changes have improved the overall economic situation, many citizens have yet to feel the benefits. He added that the Commission remains committed to safeguarding the federation’s revenue through enhanced monitoring, forensic audits, collaboration with sub-national governments, and transparency reforms.

Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Chairman of the Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee of RMAFC, said the nation is at a critical juncture, with the new tax laws determining the stability and resilience of the economy for years to come.

Also speaking, National President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Janice Ibrahim, said the laws would promote fiscal stability and strengthen revenue mobilisation. “A modern, efficient and equitable tax system is indispensable to economic growth. When tax policies are clear and predictable, businesses can invest, expand, create employment, and contribute more meaningfully to national revenue,” Ibrahim said.