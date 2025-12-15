New tax implementation ‘ll reduce compliance burdens – Shehu

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The implementation of the new tax laws, billed to commence on January 1, 2026, will reduce the burden of compliance, the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Shehu, has said.

He spoke at the National Stakeholders’ Discourse with the theme “Enhancing Fiscal Efficiency and Revenue Growth under the NigeriaTax Act, 2025,” in Abuja, on Monday.

The four Acts are: Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025 and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, 2025.

According to the chairman, the Nigerian economy had suffered from many years of unpredictability due to the uncertainties around oil prices in the international market but that with the new laws in place, the narrative would change.

His words, “Over the years, the Nigerian economy had suffered from boom-boost cycles driven by volatile oil prices, creating unpredictable revenue streams that undermine long term planning and fiscal stability.

“This was in addition to high debt service obligations that consume an alarming proportion of government revenue constraining public investment and threatening fiscal sustainability across all tiers of government.

“Bearing these in mind, the National Stakeholders Discourse with the theme Enhancing Fiscal Efficiency and Revenue Growth under the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, is not only timely but necessary.

“In addition, once it comes into effect by January 2026, it will reduce compliance burdens thus creating a more coherent and predictable fiscal environment and eliminate regional differences in tax administration.”

The RMAFC boss said the decision by the Commission to convene this programme at this time was aimed at bringing all stakeholders including the organized labour to have a deep discussion and understanding of the implementation of the Act.

Citizens yet to feel reforms impacts

Dr. Shehu noted that some recent changes have made the overall economic situation better, but that many citizens “are yet to feel the positive impacts.”

Dr. Shehu noted that some recent changes have made the overall economic situation better, but that many citizens “are yet to feel the positive impacts.”

N23 trn Accretion in 10.months

He disclosed that The ten (10) months accruals into the Federation Account in the period January to October,2025 was N23. 058 trillion.

Dr. Shehu said that he Commission, pursuant to its function to monitor the accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account remained steadfast in safeguarding the federation’s revenue profile through enhanced monitoring of revenue collections, deployment of forensic audits, strengthening collaboration with Sub-National governments on non-oil revenue mobilization and reforms to deepen transparency in revenue reporting.

He said every stakeholder has an obligation to respect the values of accountability, transparency, and compliance,since a well-organized tax system is the foundation for national development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Fiscal Efficiency and Budget Committee of the RMAFC, Amb. Desmond Akawor, said the nation was at a critical crossroads as decisions on the new tax laws would determine the stability, sustainability and resilience of the nation’s economy for many years to come.

Also speaking, the National President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Janice Ibrahim, said the new tax laws would promote fiscal stability.

He said, “The enactment of the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025 represents a major step towards strengthening revenue mobilisation, improving tax administration and promoting fiscal sustainability across all tiers of government.

“As the apex body representing the organized private sector nationwide with more than a hundred City, State and bilateral Chambers of Commerce under its belt, NACCIMA recognizes that a modern, efficient and equitable tax system is indispensable to economic growth.

“When tax policies are clear, predictable and business-friendly, enterprises are better positioned to invest, expand, create employment and contribute more meaningfully to national revenue.”