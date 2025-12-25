Netanyahu condemns alleged attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned attacks against Christians in Nigeria, describing the alleged displacement and violence as unacceptable and calling for an immediate end to what he termed militant assaults on Christian communities.

Netanyahu made the remarks during a Christmas message delivered from Jerusalem.

Speaking as Israel’s Prime Minister in the holiday address to Christians worldwide, he warned that persecution based on religion cannot be justified anywhere.

“The persecution of Christians or members of any religion cannot and must not be tolerated. And Muslim militant displacement and attacks against Christians in Nigeria, that too must end. And it must end now,” Netanyahu said.

In the message, the Israeli leader contrasted Israel’s treatment of Christians with what he described as intimidation and persecution facing Christian communities across parts of the Middle East, insisting that Israel remains the only country in the region where Christians freely practise their faith without fear.

“From Jerusalem, I send warm greetings to our Christian friends around the world. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel provides full religious freedom to Christians and welcomes pilgrims from around the world.

“Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians can practise their faith with full rights and in total freedom, where Christian pilgrims are embraced with open arms and are so deeply appreciated, where Christians can celebrate their traditions proudly and openly do so without any fear,” he said.

Netanyahu pointed to official recognition of Christian traditions in Jerusalem, noting that the city distributes Christmas trees annually, a practice he said has continued for two decades.

“In Jerusalem, the city municipality every year officially distributes Christmas trees. It’s been doing so for two decades,” he said.

He contrasted this with an incident in the Palestinian town of Jenin, where a Christmas tree at the Holy Redeemer Church was reportedly burnt.

“By contrast, a few days ago, in the Palestinian town of Jenin, Palestinians burnt a Christmas tree in the Holy Redeemer Church. That’s the difference. Israel stands up for Christians across the region, wherever they face widespread intimidation and persecution,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister also highlighted demographic changes affecting Christian populations across the Middle East, saying Israel’s Christian population continues to grow while numbers elsewhere are declining due to what he described as discrimination and oppression.

“While Israel’s Christian population is growing, the Christian population in countless areas across the region has been dwindling due to systematic discrimination and oppression,” he said.

Listing Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey and areas under the Palestinian Authority, Netanyahu said the trend has been consistent across the region.

“This has happened in Iraq. It’s happened in Syria. It’s happened in Lebanon. It’s happened in Turkey. And it’s happening in the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

He cited Bethlehem as a prominent example, recalling its demographic shift over time.

“The birthplace of Jesus, Bethlehem, used to have 80% Christian population. That’s when we were there. When we left and gave it to the Palestinian Authority, it has since dwindled from 80% to 20%,” Netanyahu said.

He reaffirmed srael’s solidarity with Christians globally.

“I’m sending Israel’s Christmas blessings to our Christian friends around the world. And I ask you, know that Israel will always stand with you,” he said.