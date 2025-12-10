Ndume hails Tinubu’s security drive, says measures already yielding results

Ndume

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his renewed commitment to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, saying recent measures by the Federal Government are already producing positive results.

Ndume made the remarks in Abuja on Wednesday, against the backdrop of a recent spike in insecurity, including mass abductions in parts of the country such as the kidnapping of students of Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, the incident at Papiri Catholic School in Niger State, and the abduction of worshippers during a church attack in Kwara State.

He identified key steps taken by the President to reverse the trend, including the declaration of a state of emergency on security, deployment of forest guards and improved welfare for security personnel.

According to Ndume, President Tinubu has also promised adequate funding for the security sector and hinted at plans to recruit additional personnel into the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Army, while making it clear that “there will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.”

“I can see visible improvements in cooperation between the Armed Forces and other security agencies. That is very commendable,” Ndume said.

He added that there has been noticeable improvement in the kitting of the military, with new arms, uniforms, protective helmets, boots and bulletproof vests now being provided.

However, the senator stressed that more still needs to be done.

“Government must give priority to arms and ammunition needed in theatres of operation. There is a need to procure more attack helicopters, add more armoured personnel carriers and gun trucks,” he said.

Commenting on the presidential directive to the Department of State Services, Ndume said the engagement and training of forest guards had helped to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Army.

He also urged northern governors to emulate the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for investing heavily in security, noting that the military and other agencies in the state have reportedly received support worth over N100 billion.

The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army reiterated the need for sustained investment in arms, ammunition, attack helicopters and armoured vehicles to effectively combat insecurity across the country.