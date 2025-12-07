NDLEA seizes 7.6m tramadol pills, 76,000kg of Cannabis in nationwide raids

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized more than 7.6 million pills of tramadol and over 76,000 kilograms of different strains of cannabis in a series of coordinated operations across the country.

The anti-drug agency said the seizures were made as part of intelligence-led crackdowns on drug trafficking networks and cartels nationwide.

In a statement on Sunday, the NDLEA disclosed that 3,874,000 pills of tramadol (225mg and 100mg), along with 252.2 litres of codeine syrup, were recovered from a warehouse at Oko Market, Asaba, Delta State, on December 6, 2025.

The agency said another 1.2 million tramadol tablets were seized from a suspect, Kelechi Nwakocha, 35, on December 3, when operatives intercepted his vehicle at Orogwe along the Onitsha–Owerri Road in Imo State. The consignment was reportedly loaded in Aba, Abia State, and bound for Onitsha, Anambra State.

In Adamawa State, NDLEA officers intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus along the Maraba–Mubi road and recovered 1,577,112 capsules of tramadol and Exol-5 tablets concealed in jumbo bags mixed with rubber sandals. Two suspects, Kabiru Buba, 25, and Hamza Abubakar, 32, were arrested.

In Kano State, Mudansir Rabiu, 27, was arrested along the Zaria–Kano Road with 197,000 pills of Exol-5.

The NDLEA said its special operations unit stormed drug camps in Ekiti State, destroying 14,654kg of skunk in Omuo-Ekiti and 54,300kg in Asin-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area. Two suspects, Yusuf Iliyasu, 50, and Okumu Chinedu, 26, were arrested, while additional warehouses were destroyed.

In Ondo State, operatives raided the Igoba Forest in Akure North LGA, where 5,442kg of compressed skunk was recovered and five suspects arrested, including Jacob Omodowo, 66, and Joy Oluatobi Peace, 24.

In Niger State, officers recovered 500kg of skunk from a Mercedes-Benz van along the Mokwa–Jebba Road, arresting the driver, Amos Yakubu, 46.

In the Federal Capital Territory, operatives intercepted 22kg of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, along the Abaji Expressway, and later arrested the recipient, Ali Blessing, 33, at Jabi Park. Another suspect, Aliyu Usman, 39, was arrested along the Kwali–Gwagwalada Expressway with 24kg of skunk and 573,500 pills of Exol-5.

In Lagos State, officers recovered 113kg of Canadian Loud from a suspect, Ezenwa Udoka, at Ladipo Market, Mushin. Izuchukwu Usulor was also arrested with 351kg of skunk at Onipanu, while Susan Okoro was arrested with 104.1kg of the substance at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo.

In Edo State, 447.5kg of skunk was recovered from two vehicles in Agho Forest, Akoko Edo LGA, with Dada Adedara Babawibi, 56, arrested. Another 315.8kg was seized from a warehouse in Isiefve Community, with Stanley Obasuwa arrested.

The NDLEA said it has continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns in schools, places of worship and communities across the country.

Commending the operatives, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised officers of the Special Operations Unit and commands in Delta, Adamawa, Imo, Ondo, Lagos, Kano, FCT, Niger and Edo States for their efforts, describing the operations as a balanced approach to drug supply and demand reduction.