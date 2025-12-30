NDDC presents N1.75trn Budget, vows deeper reforms, results

NDDC

By Gift ChapiOdekina,Abuja

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday presented a proposed N1.75 trillion 2025 Budget, signalling a decisive shift from transactional governance to a results-driven, transformational development strategy for the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Presenting the budget estimates before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Samuel Ogbuku, said the 2025 proposal, themed “Budget of Consolidation,” is designed to strengthen the foundations for sustainable economic growth, deepen accountability, and fast-track infrastructure delivery across the region.

Ogbuku said the new budget reflects the reform agenda of the current management and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the Commission has deliberately adopted a no-borrowing approach, which accounts for the nine per cent reduction from the 2024 budget.

“This administration has moved from being transactional to transformational, and transformation must be practical,” Ogbuku declared. “Our interventions are now all-encompassing from youth training and entrepreneurship support to infrastructure and broad-based development.”

Reviewing the Commission’s performance in 2024, Ogbuku disclosed that the NDDC exceeded its revenue projection. While an aggregate revenue of N1.911 trillion was projected to fund the 2024 “Budget of Renewed Hope,” the Commission recorded N1.945 trillion in actual revenue as of October 31, following the extension of the budget implementation to December 31, 2025.

The 2024 budget comprised N76.77 billion for overheads and N1.820 trillion for capital expenditure, a structure the Managing Director said underscored the Commission’s focus on development projects rather than administrative costs.

For 2025, Ogbuku said the Commission has abandoned the controversial line-item budgeting system, replacing it with sectoral allocation of funds to eliminate delays that previously stalled projects and discouraged contractors.

Under the proposal, personnel costs are estimated at N47.5 billion, while overhead costs stand at N96.4 billion, with new performance management frameworks introduced to strictly regulate spending. Only programmes tied to measurable outcomes will be approved, he said.

Capital expenditure remains the cornerstone of the budget, with the Commission prioritising critical infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to ensure sustainability and long-term value.

At a parallel budget defence session held by the House Committee on NDDC, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, warned that the 2025 budget would not be treated as routine.

“The NDDC budget represents hope, opportunity, and the promise of a better quality of life for our people,” Ibori-Suenu said. “Every line item must be purposeful, people-centred, and aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda. This Committee will insist on accountability, transparency, and value for money.”

She stressed that the House would subject the budget to rigorous scrutiny to ensure tangible outcomes in infrastructure, human capacity development, youth empowerment, and economic inclusion, while pledging continued legislative support for the Commission’s reform efforts.

Commitment to Partnership

Ogbuku, in his closing remarks, commended the 10th National Assembly for its “patriotic resolve” and assured lawmakers of the Commission’s commitment to deepening collaboration in delivering inclusive growth for the Niger Delta.

“It is with great pleasure that I lay before this Committee the 2025 Budget Proposals of the Niger Delta Development Commission,” he said.