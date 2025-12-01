NCoS gets first female spokesperson, Jane Osuji

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has appointed Chief Superintendent of Corrections Jane N. Osuji as its new Service Public Relations Officer, marking the first time a woman will occupy the position in the organization’s history.

Her appointment was approved by the Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, following the retirement of the former spokesperson, Deputy Controller of Corrections Umar Abubakar, who bowed out of service on November 19, 2025.

Osuji, who hails from Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

Enlisted into the then Nigerian Prisons Service in 2009 as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II, she has completed all mandatory career courses and several specialized trainings, including the Internal Security/Low Intensity Conflict Operations Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Her career profile includes serving as Assistant Public Relations Officer in both the Lagos State and FCT Commands.

She was later deployed to the National Headquarters as Assistant National Public Relations Officer, where she worked under four successive Controllers-General.

Osuji also served as Press Secretary to three Ministers of Interior between 2015 and 2023—a role that further strengthened her experience in public communication and strategic messaging.

Until her elevation, she was a staff member of the Public Relations Unit at NCoS Headquarters in Abuja.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Deputy Controller-General of Corrections (Human Resources), Ado Sale, on behalf of the Controller-General. Osuji is married and has children.