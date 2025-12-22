NCC slams telcos over poor telecom services

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has read the riot acts to telecom operators in the country to step up their services or incur the wrath of the regulator.

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The commission’s riot act may not be unconnected with the persistent complaints from subscribers that the operators have been giving them epileptic telecom services since the yuletide.

However, to prove the seriousness of its threat, the regulator has released a data-driven report it developed in partnership with Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and performance measurement, showing where each network stands in network performance.

It cautioned telcos with performance deficits to prioritize investments in network stability, particularly in reducing jitter and latency, to meet subscribers’ growing demands for quality services.

For instance, the report shows that latency and jitter are negatively impacting Globacom network, giving its subscribers’ unpleasant user experience.

According to the data, network performance in Nigeria is increasingly polarized, with some operators making significant strides in high-speed delivery while others continue to struggle with consistency.

However, the report said MTN has the strongest national profile by consistently delivering high download and upload throughput alongside stable latency and jitter values.

For Airtel the report noted a performance dip as the sector transitions toward 5G and highlighted that latency remains an area for improvement.

But, it praised the network for maintaining a competitive edge in urban download speeds via its 4G network.

Analysis of T2 (9mobile) showed variable performance across different regions, and while occasional high-speed peaks were recorded, the data indicates a significant gap in its overall national Quality of Service.

Glo’s latency and jitter issues, according to the report, negatively affected real-time applications like video calls and online payments.

NCC says its partnership with Ookla shows a deliberate strategy towards data-driven regulation.

The report is published quarterly, aiming to empower consumers to make informed choices based on unbiased analytics rather than marketing claims.

A senior NCC official who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that ” for the Commission, the gloves are off. The telcos will have to adjust or get a hammer. You need to see the report and you wouldn’t ask why people are not able to enjoy telecom services anymore. At this time of our telecom life? No, the regulator is now out to do its job.”

We are driving towards a data-driven regulatory regime, so nobody will accuse us of bias. “Although I am not supposed to talk officially on the issue, but what I am telling you is the mind of the commission.

“Data driven regulation strengthens transparency and drives better service delivery nationwide.

“When we identify these service gaps, it helps the Commission make evidence-based policy interventions that attract infrastructure investment and ensure reliable connectivity for all Nigerians,” he added.

Vanguard News