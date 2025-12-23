NANS warns against stalling operations of BPP, other reform institutions

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has warned individuals and groups making frivolous accusations against public reform institutions to desist from such acts, saying the operations of such agencies should not be stalled by needless antagonism.

The association specifically condemned the needless attacks on the Bureau for Public Procurement, BPP, by some faceless groups, saying the agency should not be hounded for performing its legitimate functions.

In a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the association said it has sent a petition to the Department of State Services, DSS, concerning what it considered a grave threat to national stability and democratic governance.

“NANS is a national student organization committed to democracy, peace, accountability, and the protection of Nigeria’s constitutional order. It is in this spirit of patriotism and responsibility that we have raised the alarm over an emerging and coordinated plot aimed at destabilizing the administration of President Bola Tinubu, under the cover of procurement-related allegations.

“Our attention has been drawn to a series of allegations targeted at key reform institutions of government, particularly the Bureau of Public Procurement. These allegations are being pushed by a so-called group known as the Nigeria Coalition for Justice and Accountability, an organization whose structure, leadership, and credibility remain unclear.”

NANS alleged that the group was working in collaboration with certain opposition political figures and disgruntled elements within the system, including some staff of the Bureau of Public Procurement, who are unhappy with the far-reaching reforms being implemented under the leadership of President Tinubu and professionally coordinated at the BPP by its Director-General, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun.

“We are further concerned by reports that these actors have already staged a protest at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and are planning another protest in Lagos. While NANS fully recognizes and respects the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful protest, we strongly suspect that these actions are not motivated by genuine concern for accountability, but rather by an agenda to embarrass the President, undermine confidence in reform institutions, and incite public distrust in government.

“Given the current political climate, we believe such actions, if not properly investigated and managed, could degenerate into a breakdown of law and order. Nigerian youths are peace-loving, but they are also vigilant and deeply interested in the survival of democratic governance. As a responsible organization, we believe preventive intelligence action is far better than allowing situations that could lead to unnecessary confrontation, counter-protests, or heightened national tension.

“It is on this basis that we have formally called on the Department of State Services to investigate the true identity, funding sources, and motives behind the Nigeria Coalition for Justice and Accountability; examine any alleged collaboration between political actors and disaffected public officers (within and outside the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP) aimed at sabotaging ongoing reforms; prevent any actions capable of threatening public peace and national stability; and ensure that anyone found culpable, within or outside government, is brought before the law.

“NANS remains confident in the professionalism, patriotism, and constitutional mandate of the DSS. We believe that timely and decisive intervention will help safeguard national security and preserve the integrity of the reform agenda currently being pursued in the national interest.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the National Association of Nigerian Students remains committed to peace, democracy, and constructive civic engagement. Our actions are guided solely by the desire to protect the stability of our nation and the future of its youth.”