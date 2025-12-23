NANS petitions DSS over matters affecting reform institutions

By Joseph Erunke

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding issues affecting some reform institutions under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, NANS Public Relations Officer Comrade Samson Adeyemi said the association acted to support the maintenance of public confidence, national stability, and institutional integrity.

Adeyemi explained that the petition requests the DSS to review relevant matters and ensure that civic activities and public discourse remain peaceful and orderly. He emphasised that NANS supports the constitutional right to peaceful protest while advocating for proactive measures to maintain law and order.

The association stated that its actions are guided by a commitment to democracy, peace, and constructive civic engagement. NANS expressed confidence in the professionalism of the DSS and its mandate to safeguard national security and institutional stability.

Adeyemi reiterated that Nigerian students and youths are committed to peace and democratic governance and assured that the association’s intervention is intended to support the overall stability and future of the country.