NAMA slams claims of unfit landing facilities

By Dickson Omobola

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has dismissed claims that its landing facilities across the country are poorly maintained and unfit for harmattan operations.

The agency stated that all navigational aids at federal government airports are consistently maintained, flight-checked and calibrated in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig CARs).

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NAMA, Dr Abdullahi Musa, in a statement, said harmattan weather presents operational challenges but does not mean infrastructural failure or diminished safety standards.

The statement reads: “Contrary to insinuations that Nigeria’s landing facilities are poorly maintained or unfit for Harmattan operations, NAMA states unequivocally that all navigational aids at federal government airports are routinely maintained, flight-checked, and calibrated in strict compliance with ICAO SARPs and the (Nig CARs).

“These processes are not discretionary. They are mandatory safety requirements, conducted using NAMA’s dedicated flight inspection and calibration aircraft, operated by highly trained technical and flight inspection personnel. Equipment such as Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), VHF Omnidirectional Range (VOR), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME), and other CNS/ATM infrastructure undergo periodic ground and airborne verification to ensure operational accuracy, signal integrity, and safety reliability.

“Furthermore, all such activities are carried out under continuous regulatory oversight by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which audits compliance, validates calibration cycles, and enforces corrective actions where necessary.

“In line with global best practices, NAMA does not operate in opacity. The status of navigational aids nationwide is formally published through Aeronautical Information Publications (AIP) Supplements, accessible to airlines, pilots, operators, and international stakeholders.

“Specifically, AIP Supplement S81/2025 dated October 9, 2025, comprehensively documented the calibration and serviceability status of all NAVAIDs in Nigeria. At the time of publication, only the ILS facilities at Maiduguri, Ilorin, Owerri, Zaria, Minna, and Calabar were approaching due calibration dates, while all other systems nationwide remained within valid inspection periods.

“Subsequently, in December 2025, NAMA conducted a nationwide round of flight calibration exercises, restoring serviceability timelines across multiple locations. Also, in keeping with this proactive cyclical inspection regime, the next round of calibration is scheduled to handle Katsina, Jos, Ilorin, Yola, and Owerri airports early in the new year.

“One of the more persistent misconceptions in public commentary relates to the assumption that CAT III Instrument Landing Systems must be deployed at all airports to guarantee safety, particularly during Harmattan. This view is technically inaccurate and inconsistent with global aviation practice. The deployment of ILS CAT I, CAT II, or CAT III is determined by operational need, traffic volume, aircraft equipment, airline capability, and long-term meteorological data—not by prestige, optics, or public perception.

“Globally, many highly efficient international airports operate safely and successfully with CAT I or CAT II systems, because prevailing weather conditions do not justify the complexity, cost, and operational demands of CAT III infrastructure. Nigeria is no exception.

“Historical meteorological data across Nigerian airports show that the least average runway visibility recorded during harmattan conditions is approximately 150 metres. In response to this operational reality, NAMA has designed, validated, and published instrument approach procedures aligned with ILS CAT II minima, which adequately support safe aircraft operations even during the most challenging seasonal conditions typically experienced in the country.

“To suggest that the absence of widespread CAT III systems equates to compromised safety is therefore misleading. Aviation safety is determined by appropriateness and reliability, not by deploying the highest available technology where it is operationally unjustified.

“Nigeria’s airports where ILS CAT II procedures are published are fully capable of supporting safe operations within approved minima, subject to airline and aircraft capability. Where systems are temporarily withdrawn, downgraded, or restricted, such actions are taken proactively and conservatively, in the interest of safety, not as evidence of regulatory failure.

“Harmattan-related delays, diversions, or cancellations are primarily a function of weather conditions, airline operational decisions, and aircraft capability, rather than neglect or breakdown of navigational aids. Weather is an external variable that no aviation authority can eliminate; it can only be managed through accurate forecasting, conservative decision-making, and adherence to established minima.

“In this regard, NAMA works closely with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, to ensure continuous dissemination of accurate and timely weather information, while providing real-time air traffic management support throughout the Harmattan period.

“The Nigerian airspace is safe, professionally managed, and aligned with global best practice. While Harmattan weather presents operational challenges, it does not imply infrastructural failure or diminished safety standards. Public commentary on aviation matters must therefore be informed, responsible, and technically grounded.”