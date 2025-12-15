NAF recruitment: Over 20,000 applicants participate in nationwide aptitude test

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has commenced the zonal general aptitude test for 2025 Basic Military Training Course, BMTC, 46 Recruitment Exercise, with over 20,000 applicants participating nationwide.

The exercise is being conducted at 15 designated zonal centres in Sokoto, Minna, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Maiduguri, Yola, Makurdi, Jos, Ilorin, Ipetu-Ijesa, Enugu, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ikeja.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director, Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said: “This extensive national spread reflects the Service’’s commitment to inclusiveness, equal opportunity, and a transparent, merit-driven recruitment process that enables qualified Nigerians from all parts of the country to compete fairly.

“The impressive turnout further underscores the sustained confidence of Nigerian youths in the Nigerian Air Force as a disciplined, professional, and patriotic institution.

“It also highlights the NAF’s resolve to attract capable, motivated, and resilient young Nigerians at a time when the nation’s security environment demands enhanced manpower strength to effectively support ongoing internal security operations and national defence efforts.”

Speaking on the exercise, the Chief of the Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed that the recruitment process was guided by fairness, integrity and strict adherence to established standards.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains firmly committed to recruiting the best candidates by merit, as the quality of our personnel is fundamental to operational effectiveness and the successful execution of our constitutional mandate,” he stated. The CAS added that the aptitude test is a critical step in building a motivated and mission-ready force, while assuring Nigerians of the NAF’s continued dedication to supporting internal security operations and protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional responsibilities.