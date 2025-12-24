Mutfwang calls for unity, trust among Middle Belt ethnic nationalities

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called for renewed unity, mutual trust and inclusion among the ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt, stressing that people of the region must not see one another as threats but as partners in progress.

The governor made the call at an end-of-year dinner organised for the Forum of Plateau Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities Leaders, and held at the Government House, Jos.

Mutfwang described unity as the foundation for political relevance, economic development and social stability, insisting that the Middle Belt can only achieve its aspirations through collective effort and respect for diversity.

“I believe in unity, whether regional or national, but it must be a unity founded on mutual respect,” he said, urging ethnic nationalities to embrace a shared identity that transcends differences of faith and language.

The governor also explained the circumstances surrounding his departure from his former political party, noting that he was constrained by “the exigencies of the moment.”

He assured the people of the Middle Belt of his continued commitment to their interests, adding that President Bola Tinubu is willing to extend support to the region, with tangible evidence expected in the coming days.

He further cautioned against the spread of insecurity and instability across West Africa, warning that the “disease sweeping across the sub-region must be kept out of Nigeria’s borders” through vigilance and unity.

The keynote speaker at the event, Professor Yusuf Turaki, represented by Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam, commended Mutfwang’s vision for the Middle Belt and pledged support for initiatives aimed at strengthening unity in the region.

He stressed that the Middle Belt’s future depends on solidarity, declaring that the region is “unstoppable when united.”

Similarly, the Vice President, Northern Zone of the Plateau Initiative for the Advancement of the Natives, PIDAN, Da Gyang Dudu, said Plateau State was safe in the hands of Governor Mutfwang.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities, Dan Kwada who organised the event, said the administration had created an inclusive platform for all Middle Belt ethnic groups in the State to thrive.

Suleiman Sukukum of the Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Nationalities Communities Development Associations, and Justice Ibrahim Auta, Comrade Steve Aluko, on behalf of the leaders of the forum and other ethnic nationalities echoed calls for unity, peaceful coexistence and collective progress across the region.