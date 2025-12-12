Muslim bodies decry US lawmakers’ ‘selective’ consultations in Nigeria

…protest exclusion from talks

…as groups show readiness to cooperate fully with any impartial body seeking the truth

By Adeola Badru

The national leadership of The Muslim Congress (TMC) and the Ulamah Wing of the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO), have voiced strong concern over what they described as the unbalanced and selective nature of a recent fact-finding visit to Nigeria by a United States congressional delegation.

In separate statements on Friday, both organisations criticised the delegation, sent to investigate alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria, for failing to adequately engage with Muslim leaders and communities in violence-affected areas.

The Amir of TMC, Alhaji AbdulWasi’i Taiwo Bangbala, said that while international engagement on issues of security and human rights is welcome, such interventions must be grounded in impartiality, mutual respect and a full understanding of Nigeria’s religious and social diversity.

He said it was troubling that the delegation held high-profile meetings exclusively with Christian religious leaders and a traditional ruler in Benue State, while entirely overlooking the leadership of the Nigerian Muslim community.

TMC described the omission as a significant breach of diplomatic protocol and an action that undermines the credibility of any fact-finding or peace-building mission.

It called for a more balanced and inclusive approach in future international engagements, particularly on sensitive issues that affect Nigeria’s religious and ethnic harmony.

The Amir said the delegation’s conduct created the unfortunate impression that it arrived in Nigeria with a predetermined narrative, rather than a genuine intention to understand the complex, multifaceted realities on the ground.

“By omitting dialogue with key institutions such as the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the paramount body representing the Muslim community, and by failing to engage with Muslim victims of violence across various regions, the delegation’s so-called fact-finding mission appears incomplete at best,” the statement noted.

TMC warned that such selective engagement undermined the very aims of peace and stability which the delegation claims to champion, adding that this imbalance strengthens divisive narratives and fuels inter-communal mistrust at a time when inclusive dialogue is most critical.

“We are compelled to ask what criteria informed the decision to exclude recognised national Muslim leadership from the delegation’s itinerary. What steps will be taken to ensure such exclusion does not recur?” the statement queried.

The organisation further stressed the need for transparency and accountability in shaping U.S. foreign policy discourse on Nigeria, urging that it remained objective, balanced and free from the undue influence of domestic partisan or ideological advocacy groups.

“Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity. Any constructive international partnership must be anchored in fairness and a genuine respect for that diversity.”

“Anything less diminishes the credibility of such engagement and does a disservice to all Nigerians, Muslim and Christian alike, who are united in their pursuit of justice, security and peaceful coexistence,” the group said.

Alhaji Bangbala reaffirmed The Muslim Congress’ unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony, justice for all victims of violence and a stronger, more united Nigeria.

He added: “We stand ready for dialogue with any international actor whose approach reflects professionalism, balance and respect for the complexity of Nigerian society.”

“We therefore urge future diplomatic missions to adopt an inclusive, broad-based engagement strategy, one that listens to all Nigerian voices without bias.”

In a similar reaction, Sheikh Abdur Rahman Ahmad, Chairman of the Ulamau Wing, and Engr. Luqman Balogun, Secretary-General of the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO), underscored the complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges, insisting they cannot be understood through a singular religious lens.

They said: “It has come to our attention that the U.S. delegation reportedly focused its consultation solely on Christian leaders and traditional rulers, conspicuously excluding representatives of the Muslim community residing in the same violence-affected areas.”

“This unilateral approach is highly regrettable and undermines the very objective of a comprehensive, impartial fact-finding mission.”

The CIO stressed that any credible investigation must include all major stakeholders affected by the conflict.

The delegation, according to the organisation, overlooked critical perspectives and testimonies essential to understanding the full scope of the violence by excluding the Muslim populace.

They further pointed out that Nigeria’s crises often stemmed from resource-based conflicts, criminal activities and inter-communal clashes that cut across religious divides, with many documented cases of Muslims also falling victim to attacks, abductions and killings by various armed groups.

The organisation warned that the delegation’s limited consultation risks reinforcing simplified narratives about the conflict that circulate internationally.

“Limiting consultations to only one side of the religious divide risks validating preexisting narratives and may inadvertently create a report that lacks objectivity and fairness,” it stated.

The CIO argued that the crisis is far too nuanced to be viewed through a singular lens, noting that root causes such as years of governmental failure on security, banditry and long-standing grievances are often overshadowed by a narrow narrative of religious persecution.

It described the failure to engage Muslim communities in affected zones as a “missed opportunity for peace,” noting that genuine reconciliation requires understanding the concerns and contributions of all communities towards de-escalation and peaceful coexistence, an objective that cannot be achieved if one major group feels marginalised by the investigative process.

To address this, the organisation called for an immediate “re-engagement process that is inclusive and balanced,” ensuring that credible Islamic scholars, community leaders and representatives of the Muslim populace in the areas under investigation are consulted to provide their perspectives.

It emphasised that only through dialogue that is genuinely representative of all affected communities can an accurate, beneficial and actionable understanding of the conflict dynamics be achieved.

The CIO reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate fully with any impartial body seeking the truth in order to foster unity, peace and justice for all Nigerians, irrespective of faith or background.