Murray-Bruce commends Trump-Tinubu collaboration, says Nigeria has limited resources to fight ISIS

Former Senator and public commentator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has commended the collaborative effort between the United States and Nigeria in the recent airstrikes against ISIS targets, noting that the fight against terrorism should be a shared international responsibility.

Disclosing his views on X, Murray-Bruce said, “ISIS remains a grave threat to global peace and security. Confronting such a menace should never be Nigeria’s burden alone, especially given our limited resources. It is far more effective, and responsible, when the international community acts collectively.”

He expressed full support for the strikes, adding, “I therefore believe the decision by the United States to act, with Nigeria collaborating and providing critical intelligence, was the right one. I commend President Donald Trump and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their leadership, and I fully support the strikes. They were necessary, justified, and ultimately the right course of action.”

Murray-Bruce’s remarks highlight the importance of international cooperation in addressing global security threats while emphasizing Nigeria’s limited capacity to confront highly organised terrorist groups independently.