Muma Gee escapes death after burst tyre on Port-Harcourt expressway

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By Benjamin Njoku

Multi talented singer and actress Chief Gift Uwame Eke, better known as Muma Gee, recently survived a serious car accident on the Port Harcourt Expressway. While driving from Ahoada Rumuji at high speed, the front tyre of her car burst, causing the vehicle to veer off the road into the bush.

Muma Gee posted a photo of the damaged tyre on WhatsApp to NollyNow, thanking God for sparing her life. “Please join me to thank God for sparing my life from a fatal accident on Sunday morning, the 30th of November 2025,” she wrote. “It can only be God; all glory be unto Him.”

Although she sustained only minor injuries, the actress expressed gratitude to her fans and supporters for their prayers. She added that she is grateful to be alive and is recovering well.