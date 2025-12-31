MTN gives prestige partners special yellotide expericence

By Prince Osuagwu

MTN Nigeria at the weeked, treated its prestige customers to a special kind of christmas celebration, in what it tagged Yellotide Prestige Experience. The telecom company, also used the opportunity to express commitment to the Nigerian market and growth of the ICT sector.

Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ndukwe, described the evening as an expression of gratitude and partnership.

He said: “The MTN Prestige Experience is a cornerstone of our commitment to you, our valued partners. Your trust and continued patronage are the bedrock of our success, and this gathering reflects our appreciation for that trust. We are not just a service provider but are committed to being a trusted partner in Nigeria’s progress.”

Also addressing guests, CEO of MTN Nigeria, Dr Karl Toriola, emphasised the importance of genuine connection during the festive season. “The Prestige Experience is about celebrating shared journeys, mutual respect, and the relationships that have shaped MTN’s story over the years.

“We recognise the immense value of the relationships we have built together and are committed to ensuring that your experience remains unparalleled. You are essential partners in our journey, and we look forward to many more years of shared success and collaboration,” he stated.

The Prestige Experience forms part of MTN’s broader Y’ellotide initiative, which honours Nigerians and the spirit of togetherness that defines the Yuletide period. The evening brought the essence of the season to life through a curated blend of fine dining, high fashion, and soulful music. Guests enjoyed Michelin-inspired cuisine by Chef Stone, fashion showcases highlighting African heritage, and captivating performances by acclaimed singer Asa. The event was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Michelle Dede, with comedic interludes from Alibaba adding a lighthearted touch.

Distinguished attendees included members of MTN’s Board and Executive Management, industry leaders, government officials, members of the diplomatic community, and representatives from the creative sector, reflecting the diversity and richness of MTN’s ecosystem.

The Prestige Experience is one of several initiatives through which MTN is sharing the joy of Y’ellotide this season, reaffirming its belief that meaningful connections and shared experiences remain at the heart of its relationship with Nigerians.