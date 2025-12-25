MRS price cut sparks long queue in Lagos fuel rush

Motorists on Wednesday crowded MRS filling stations after petrol prices dropped from N890 to N739 per litre, easing costs and leading to long queues across Lagos metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some filling stations on Wednesday, observed long but orderly queues at MRS outlets in Lagos.

The filling stations visited were at Alaka, Onipanu, Anthony, Alapere, Oba Akran, Kodesho Street, Ikeja (Computer Village axis), Iju Road by Pen Cinema, Abule-Egba and Ojota Bus Stop.

NAN also reports that motorists reportscthat there was vehicular traffic around the stations, with many motorists spending hours in line, encouraged by the significant price difference compared with other marketers.

There was widespread compliance with the price directive issued by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which mandated all MRS retail outlets nationwide.

Motorists and commuters described the price cut as a timely relief amid prevailing economic pressures, particularly during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

They noted that it had helped to ease transportation costs.

Some commuters told NAN that the reduction was already beginning to reflect on transport fares in certain areas.

They urged transport operators to fully pass on the benefits to passengers.

They also called on the Federal Government and other major oil marketers to replicate the initiative nationwide, while appealing to the Dangote Refinery to extend the price relief to rural and hinterland communities.

NAN, however, observed that a few MRS stations, along Liasu Road, Idimu and Akowonjo, were still dispensing petrol at about N880 per litre.

A pump attendant, who spoke anonymously, attributed the higher price to logistical challenges, including poor road conditions affecting supply.

NAN further reports that other marketers, including NNPC Ltd., AP, Mobil, Northwest, Petrocam and several independent operators, continue to sell petrol at prices ranging from N880 to N890 per litre.

Commenting on the development, Mr Joshua Francis, a lecturer, commended the Dangote Petroleum Refinery for what he described as a laudable intervention.

He urged the government and other marketers to consider further price reductions during the yuletide.

Similarly, Mrs Alice Bamdele, a business woman, called for the deployment of monitoring teams to check fuel meters and sanction outlets involved in under-dispensing.

Mr Olarenwaju Saliu, a transporter, appealed for improved dispensing systems at MRS stations to reduce queues and ease stress for motorists.