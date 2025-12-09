Motorcade crash kills final-year student after signing-out celebration in Edo

Ambrose Alli University

A final-year student of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo, has died in a motorcade accident while celebrating the completion of his final examinations.

He was reportedly part of a convoy of fresh graduates who took to the highway on Monday shortly after their signing-out activities.

Witnesses said the group drove recklessly and failed to observe basic safety rules during the celebrations.

The tragedy occurred when the deceased attempted to overtake a moving truck but collided with a stationary vehicle parked along the road.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Command, Cyril Mathew, said one person died while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The students, after writing their last paper, took to the road in a convoy.

In the process, one of them overtook another vehicle and rammed into a stationary truck,” he said.

Mathew urged students to prioritise safety and avoid dangerous post-examination celebrations.

He advised them to “celebrate within campus areas” and reminded them that “there is life after graduation.”

Vanguard News