Mixed reactions trail U.S. Christmas Day strike on terrorists in Nigeria

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Reactions have continued to trail the reported United States military strike on terrorist elements in Nigeria on Christmas Day, with religious and cultural leaders welcoming the action, while some citizens expressed concern over its implications for national sovereignty.

The Plateau State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Joseph Rims, described the strike as an answered prayer and a welcome development.

Apostle Rims noted that the Church would continue to pray for decisive actions capable of restoring lasting peace and security in the country.

Also speaking, the President of the Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Da Gyang Dudu, said any action that would bring peace, harmony, and safety of lives and property in Nigeria should be supported.

He described the U.S. strike as long overdue and called for sustained and precise operations to flush out terrorists across affected areas, stressing that such groups had terrorised communities through killings, raping, kidnappings, and other crimes.

However, a citizen, Sani Mudi, expressed reservations, describing the development as a humiliation for a country that prides itself as the “giant of Africa.”

He said while Nigerians desire the decisive defeat of groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram, and bandits, greater pride and confidence would come if such operations were led by Nigeria’s own military, with support from friendly nations where necessary.

Mudi also noted perceived contradictions between statements credited to former U.S. President Donald Trump and the Nigerian government, questioning whether Nigeria’s sovereignty was fully respected in the operation.

He said, “Personally, I see it as humiliation for a country that prides itself as the giant of Africa. As concerned citizens of Nigeria we are worried about the security challenges that have become existential threats to the country.

“One would be happy to see all the acts of threats, ISIS, BH, banditry and the rest, dealt with in a decisive manner that would restore peace security to the affected parts of the country. But we will be happier and proud if it is done by our own military with the assistance of any friendly nations that have capacity and are willing to do it.

“The statements of the Nigerian government and President Trump do not align with each other. Trump did not allude to any respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty while the government is saying that it was part of the collaborative process between the two countries.”