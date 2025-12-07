Messi extends record as player with most trophies after MLS Cup triumph

Lionel Messi has stretched his record as the most decorated footballer in history after leading Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title.

The 38-year-old delivered two assists on Saturday as Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3–1, securing the club’s maiden MLS championship and adding another milestone to Messi’s extraordinary career.

The victory marks the 46th trophy of Messi’s career and his third since joining Inter Miami. He previously lifted the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield in 2024.

Inter Miami have now become the 16th franchise to win an MLS title in the league’s 30-year history.

Messi’s career trophy cabinet spans triumphs across club and international football. He won 34 titles with Barcelona and three with Paris Saint-Germain, before crowning his international career with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and multiple Copa América victories.

Major Trophies Lifted by Messi

LaLiga: 10

Copa del Rey: 7

UEFA Champions League: 4

Ligue 1: 2

Copa América: 2

FIFA World Cup: 1

Olympic Gold: 1

MLS Cup: 1

Leagues Cup: 1

Supporters’ Shield: 1

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