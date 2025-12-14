MASSOB comments on Ngige’s EFCC arrest following Obi’s visit

Ngige

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has expressed concern over the arrest of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), linking it to his recent reception of former presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election, had visited Ngige to express sympathy following an attack on the former minister’s convoy, which reportedly resulted in one casualty.

In a statement signed by MASSOB leader Comrade Uchenna Madu, the group suggested that Ngige’s arrest may be connected to his perceived support for Obi’s 2027 presidential ambitions.

MASSOB called for fair and impartial treatment in governance and warned against actions that could be perceived as politically motivated. The group emphasized that political leaders, including Ngige and Obi, continue to support the unity of Nigeria and should not be subjected to harassment.

The statement read in part: “MASSOB is concerned about the treatment of Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige and urges that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, be treated fairly under the law. We call for respect for the dignity of all individuals while upholding national unity.”