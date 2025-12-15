Maresca raises support concerns as Chelsea consider Southgate, Zidane as replacement options

Maresca

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has drawn attention to possible internal tensions at Stamford Bridge after questioning the level of backing he receives from within the club.

Although the Blues recorded a comfortable Premier League win over Everton at the weekend, Maresca struck a reflective tone afterwards, revealing that the previous 48 hours had been the most difficult period of his tenure so far. The Italian stopped short of identifying specific individuals but hinted that he has felt a lack of support behind the scenes.

Such comments are unlikely to go unnoticed at a club with a long history of swift managerial decisions. While there is no indication that Chelsea are preparing to act immediately, Daily Express reports that senior figures are understood to be considering contingency plans should the situation deteriorate.

Chelsea’s ownership is believed to be keeping several options in mind, ranging from high-profile, trophy-winning coaches to experienced figures currently without clubs, as well as emerging managers who have impressed in Europe. Any decision would depend on the club’s short- and long-term ambitions, as well as the availability of candidates.

Among the names being discussed are former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, whose success at the highest level continues to attract interest despite his absence from the game since 2021. Gareth Southgate, recently out of work after leaving his role as England manager, is also being considered, even though he has not managed in the Premier League for many years.

Chelsea are also aware of the progress being made by younger coaches, including Liam Rosenior, who has continued his upward trajectory with Strasbourg following promising spells in England. His links to Chelsea’s ownership structure could make any approach more straightforward.

A potential return for club legend Frank Lampard has also been mentioned. The former midfielder has rebuilt his reputation in the Championship, where he is currently enjoying strong results with Coventry City. Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers, who began his coaching career within Chelsea’s academy and has since won major honours in England and Scotland, remains available following his recent departure from Celtic.

Another possible candidate is Erik ten Hag, who previously won domestic trophies during his time at Manchester United but has been without a club after brief and turbulent recent appointments.

For now, Maresca remains firmly in charge, but his candid remarks have ensured that questions surrounding Chelsea’s managerial future will continue to grow if clarity and unity are not quickly restored behind the scenes.