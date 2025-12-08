Many feared dead as gunmen attack market area in Anambra community

By Vincent Ujumadu

Fear and confusion gripped Nawfia community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday following a deadly attack by unknown gunmen at the Fair (Afor) Market Junction.

Although details of the incident remain sketchy, eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports indicated that several people, mostly youths, were killed during the violence which occurred along the Awka–Onitsha old road. The scene was said to be littered with bodies, while signs of confrontation were visible in the area.

Condemning the attack, the President General of the Nawfia Progressive Union, Chief Daniel Okoye, described the incident as tragic and senseless.

In a statement, Okoye said he received the news of the attack with deep shock, adding that multiple casualties were recorded. He disclosed that he had already contacted relevant security agencies and confirmed that investigations had commenced to apprehend those responsible.

He appealed to residents to remain calm, stay vigilant and cooperate with security operatives working to restore normalcy.

He also expressed sympathy to families of the victims, assuring them of the union’s support and commitment to safeguarding lives and maintaining peace in the community.

As of the time of filing this report, the Anambra State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.