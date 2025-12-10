Man, wife, child killed in Lagos multiple road crash

By Evelyn Usman

A man, his wife and their child were killed in a multiple accident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Secretariat, inward Otedola Bridge, on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Two other persons, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The accident involved three cars: an Audi, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Corolla. A fully loaded truck, allegedly speeding, was said to have rammed into one of the vehicles from behind, causing it to lose control and collide with two other moving vehicles.

The yet-to-be-identified truck driver reportedly fled the scene with the vehicle.

The injured victims, who were trapped in the wreckage, as gathered, were rescued and taken by the Lagos State Ambulance Service LASAMBUS to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Centre, Toll-Gate, for urgent treatment, while the bodies of the deceased family members were recovered and handed over to officials of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit SEHMU for evacuation.

LASTMA added that officers from the Isheri Olowora Police Division secured the accident scene, while its personnel removed the crashed vehicles from the road to prevent secondary accidents.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said the rescue operation involved LASTMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, LASEMA, LASAMBUS, SEHMU and the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: “The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the incident as tragic and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He also wished the injured victims a quick recovery.

“He further warned motorists, especially truck drivers, against speeding, noting that excessive speed remains a major cause of fatal road crashes.

“Bakare-Oki added that LASTMA would continue to strengthen traffic surveillance, enforce regulations and work with other agencies to prevent similar incidents.”