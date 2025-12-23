Man gets 13 months jail term for multiple sanitation offences

By Kingsley Adegboye

A special Offences mobile Court in Oshodi on Monday sentenced a 48 years old man, Makinde Rasaq who was arrested with a Honda SUV filled with refuse last week in Lagos Island to 13 months community service at Kirikiri.

The accused charged for seven offences, pleaded guilty to the charges and was subsequently sentenced to varying terms of imprisonment with an option of community service for all the offences totalling 13 months of community service which will be served at Kirikiri.

The offences include breach of peace, indiscriminate dumping of waste, non patronage of PSP operators, illegal transportation of waste without a valid license and obstruction of officers from carrying out their duties.

The convicted man who was arrested in the act of illegally dumping refuse on Saturday night at the Tinubu fountain in Central Lagos is suspected to be part of a syndicate deliberately dumping refuse around the state to create a narrative that Lagos is dirty.

He was subsequently detained at Adeniji Adele Police station before he was handed over to Kick Against Indiscipline KAI, officers for arraignment by the legal officials from the State Ministry of Justice.

While speaking on the latest conviction which went viral, the Managing director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the message of the conviction is a declaration of zero tolerance on indiscriminate waste disposal message to everyone.

He warned residents to ensure proper waste disposal through patronage of the LAWMA accredited PSP operators as this is in accordance with the Environmental Laws of Lagos State.

He reiterated that residents should desist from the unwholesome waste disposal as generation of waste is an unavoidable aspect of existence, adding that residents must always patronize the Private Sector Participants (PSP), for better service delivery.