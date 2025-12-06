Man City take advantage of Arsenal slump, cut gap to two points

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Aston Villa ended Arsenal’s 18-match unbeaten run to blow the Premier League title race wide open on Saturday as Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0 to close within two points of the leaders.

Emiliano Buendia’s stoppage time strike secured a 2-1 victory for Villa and a ninth win in 10 league games since taking just three points from their opening five matches of the season.

“We were pushing and we were really, really believing in our victory,” said Villa boss Unai Emery. “We pushed until the last minute, and we got it.”

Arsenal were without the injured Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera in defence and the normally rock solid visitors struggled to cope with Villa’s variety of attacking weapons.

Eberechi Eze was caught on his heels as Matty Cash blasted Emery’s men into a half-time lead.

Arteta responded by introducing Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard at the break and got the response he demanded.

Trossard equalised with his 50th Premier League goal, from Bukayo Saka’s deflected cross.

Only a stunning save from Emi Martinez against his former club then denied Martin Odegaard giving Arsenal the lead.

But Arsenal’s quest to end a 22-year wait to win the title hit a rare bump in the road this season when Buendia fired into the top corner after a goalmouth scramble in the final minute of added time.

“Losing it in the manner that we did in the last kick of the game was very painful and disappointing,” said Arteta.

“It is a good test as well for us. We’ve been 18 games unbeaten, performing and winning almost every game and now we have to hit that one. Now we have to go again and every three days we have a game, so I’m sure we’ll be ready.”

– Shot-shy –

City took full advantage of Arsenal’s defeat to close the gap at the top with a routine 3-0 win over Sunderland.

On a rare shot-shy day for Erling Haaland, City’s centre-backs lead the way as Ruben Dias blasted into the top corner from distance before Josko Gvardiol headed in a second before half-time.

Phil Foden scored for the fifth time in three games to round off the scoring in the second half.

Chelsea’s title challenge is fading fast after three games without a win.

Cole Palmer’s return to the starting line-up for the first time since September could not inspire the Blues as they were held 0-0 at Bournemouth to sit eight points off the lead in fourth.

Tottenham eased the pressure on Thomas Frank with their first home league win since the opening day of the season, against his former club Brentford.

Spurs were winless in five games in all competitions, but moved back into the top half with a 2-0 win courtesy of first-half goals from Richarlison and Xavi Simons.

Newcastle continued their upward trajectory with a 2-1 win over 10-man Burnley to climb up to 10th.

Bruno Guimaraes opened the scoring directly from a corner before Anthony Gordon added a second from the penalty spot after Lucas Pires saw red for the visitors.

Sean Dyche’s return to Everton as Nottingham Forest boss ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Nikola Milenkovic’s own goal opened the scoring before Thierno Barry’s first Everton goal and a late third from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall lifted the Toffees up to fifth.

Liverpool are aiming to halt their slide down the table later when they travel to Leeds, who beat Chelsea 3-1 in midweek to climb out of the relegation zone.

AFP