Macron, US lawmaker reaffirm support for Nigeria amid security challenges

By Favour Ulebor

A US lawmaker and the French President have both expressed strong support for Nigeria as the country tackles rising security challenges.

Member of the United States House of Representatives, Riley Moore, described his visit to Nigeria as “very productive” in a post on X on Sunday.

According to the post, “I came to Nigeria in the name of the Lord and on behalf of the American people.”

Announcing the end of his trip, he added, “Just ending a very productive visit to Nigeria and rounds of meetings. More details to come. Happy Sunday. God is Great!”

Moore did not disclose the purpose of the visit or the Nigerian officials he met.

Earlier, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said he hosted a US Congressional delegation as part of ongoing security consultations between the two countries.

“This morning, I received a US Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, DC, on shared security priorities,” Ribadu said on X.

He added that the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, was also present.

“This reflects the importance both nations attach to this engagement,” he said.

Ribadu said discussions focused on “counter-terrorism cooperation, regional stability,” and ways to “strengthen the strategic security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security,” he added.

The visit comes after US President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious freedom violations.

The Federal Government has dismissed the claims, saying insecurity affects all citizens, regardless of religion.

Meanwhile, the French President Emmanuel Macron posted on his X page about his discussion with President Bola Tinubu.

He wrote, “I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria, @officialABAT. I conveyed France’s solidarity in the face of the various security challenges, particularly the terrorist threat in the North.

“At his request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations. We call on all our partners to step up their engagement. No one can remain a spectator.”

Vanguard News