LP crisis deepens as Abia High Court stops Abure’s plans to hold congresses

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Interim National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP), has said an Abia State High Court has since restrained Barr. Julius Abure or his proxies from proceeding with its planned nationwide congresses.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Interim National Publicity Secretary, Ife Salako, in Abuja, late on Monday.

The statement read in part: “The general public, particularly all Labour Party supporters across the country, is hereby notified that on 26th November, 2025, the High Court of Abia State sitting in Isiala Ngwa granted an interim order in Suit No: HIN/47/2025.

“The order, sought by Hon. (Sir) Emmanuel Nwaeze Otti, restrains Barr. Julius Abure and his illegal National Working Committee from proceeding with their purported and unlawful ward, local government, and state congresses.

“The Labour Party therefore urges its teeming members nationwide to completely disregard the so-called congresses being promoted by Julius Abure and his associates.

“These illegal exercises have already been declared null and void by a court of competent jurisdiction. As a law-abiding political party, we enjoin all our members to respect and comply with the court’s directive.

“The Labour Party congresses will commence soon, and members will be duly informed once the details are finalised.”

The Labour Party equally called on the Inspector-General of Police to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in “the illegitimate congresses, scheduled for December 2, 4, or 6.”

It also advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to dissociate itself from the illegality, stating that it will formally notify the commission of its authentic activities once the timetable is released.

The party assured its teaming members and supporters that the Labour Party congresses will soon commence and that party faithful will be duly informed of the details in due course.