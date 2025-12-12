Lokpobiri mourns late Bayelsa deputy governor

Ewhrudjakpo

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Ph.D.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Nneamaka Okafor, Senator Lokpobiri described the news as a profound loss to Bayelsa State, the Niger Delta region, and the nation.

He praised the late Deputy Governor as a dedicated public servant whose career was marked by loyalty, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the development of Bayelsa State.

“From his years as Commissioner to his service in the Senate and later as Deputy Governor, Senator Ewhrudjakpo gave his all to the progress of our State,” the Minister said.

Senator Lokpobiri noted that the Deputy Governor’s contributions to governance “remain etched in the history of Bayelsa,” adding that his death is “a collective tragedy felt far beyond his immediate family.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri; the widow, Barr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo; their children; the wider Ewhrudjakpo family; the Ofoni community; and the people of Bayelsa State.

The Minister prayed for God’s comfort upon the bereaved and for eternal rest for the departed.

“May God console the family and grant his soul eternal rest,” he said.