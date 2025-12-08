Liverpool could leave Salah out of Inter Champions League clash after interview – Report

Salah

By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could be left out of the squad for the club’s upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan, according to emerging reports suggesting that his recent interview has created tension around team selection.

Salah, who has been underwhelming this season, was quoted in an interview expressing frustration about his treatment at the club.

He complained about being left to play fringe roles and alleged a conspiracy to get him out of the club after the 3-3 draw with Leeds United at the weekend.

Is Salah on his way out of Liverpool?

The Egyptian had also said he didn’t have a relationship with club coach, Arne Slot and next weekend’s game against Brighton might be his last for the club.

While the comments have not been officially addressed by Liverpool, they have sparked widespread debate among supporters and pundits regarding his relationship with the club’s hierarchy.

Sources close to the team indicate that the timing of the remarks has prompted internal discussions about whether Salah should start – or even feature – in the high-stakes fixture. Team officials have not confirmed any decision, and the club is expected to announce the matchday squad closer to kickoff.

Despite the uncertainty, club insiders suggest that the final decision will hinge on tactical considerations, squad fitness, and the manager’s assessment of the situation rather than the interview alone.