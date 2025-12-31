Lawal to renovate hospital, vice chancellor’s lodge in ABU

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

Zamfara State Government has offered to renovate the dilapidated Vice Chancellor’s Lodge and Sickbay at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Shamsuddeen Ibrahim, Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to Governor Dauda Lawal, disclosed this when he visited the university to inspect the lodge and medical facility for assessment.

Ibrahim was taken round the two places on 25 December, 2025 by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Adamu Ahmed.

The Vice Chancellor was accompanied by the Director, Physical Planning and Municipal Services, Arc. Mukhtar H Mohammed; and the Provost, Postgraduate College, Prof Olayinka Okubanjo.

The visit to the university by the governor’s aide was in preparation for the taking over of the sites for the rehabilitation.

The aide was first at the Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge at Site I, Area ‘A’, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria, where he was taken round all parts of the lodge.

The VC and members of his team later took the government official to the University Sickbay, where they were received by the Deputy Director, University Health Services (UHS), Dr Alex Otu.

Dr Otu conducted them round all sections of the sickbay, explaining in details the state of the dilapidated university medical facility.

Some of the sections inspected include the administrative block, theatre room, OPD, antenatal unit, family planning unit, emergency room, ultrasound room, and dental section.

Dr Alex Otu, who expressed excitement for the plan to rehabilitate the sickbay, said the medical facility needed to be given all the attention it deserved.

Otu also explained that outsiders kept on coming to the hospital because of the “good services we have continued to offer”.

He described the dental section of the hospital as one of the busiest units because of high volume of dental patients which necessitated a strong collaboration with Ahmadu University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH).

Otu also said the NHIS unit of the facility was too small as the ABU sickbay had the highest number of clients in Nigeria.

Speaking after going round the lodge and the medical facility, Mr Ibrahim, expressed concern over the total dilapidation of the places visited.

Ibrahim also said a technical team would be deployed to the sites early in January, 2026 to further assess and take over the places for the rehabilitation works.

It would be recalled that Governor Lawal pledged his government’s willingness to intervene in rehabilitating some of the institution’s infrastructure facilities.